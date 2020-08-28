Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)?

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is 2.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.20 and a high of $119.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $104.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.52% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.62% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -7.47% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.72, the stock is -1.48% and 1.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.8 million and changing -7.21% at the moment leaves the stock 8.73% off its SMA200. DLTR registered -2.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.74% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81M.

The stock witnessed a 1.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.18%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has around 56900 employees, a market worth around $22.63B and $24.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.51 and Fwd P/E is 17.06. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.66% and -19.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $6.22B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 151.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Top Institutional Holders

982 institutions hold shares in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), with 3.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 97.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.90M, and float is at 233.82M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 96.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.88 million shares valued at $2.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.91% of the DLTR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.95 million shares valued at $1.85 billion to account for 8.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 11.92 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $1.1 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 10.33 million with a market value of $957.75 million.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobs David A., the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Jacobs David A. sold 7,457 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $99.00 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7806.0 shares.

Dollar Tree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that McNeely Richard L (Chief Merchandising Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $96.21 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2786.0 shares of the DLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, BARRON ARNOLD S (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $96.57 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 42.76% up over the past 12 months. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is -6.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.