Why should you buy stock in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is 13.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $6.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 12.89% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.92, the stock is -6.77% and -13.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.16 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 12.33% off its SMA200. BCRX registered 31.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5269 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7894.

The stock witnessed a -7.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.79%, and is -9.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $723.67M and $49.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 184.06% and -37.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.10%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $3.56M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.30% in year-over-year returns.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

186 institutions hold shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 91.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.57M, and float is at 161.09M with Short Float at 21.11%. Institutions hold 90.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 15.58 million shares valued at $74.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.82% of the BCRX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.67 million shares valued at $69.89 million to account for 8.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC which holds 13.77 million shares representing 7.80% and valued at over $65.6 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.16% of the shares totaling 10.88 million with a market value of $51.86 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Doyle Anthony, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Doyle Anthony bought 54,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $4.08 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54000.0 shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Stonehouse Jon P (President & CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $1.45 per share for $72500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Sniecinski Megan (Chief Business Officer) acquired 45,000 shares at an average price of $1.45 for $65250.0. The insider now directly holds 45,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading 86.24% up over the past 12 months. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 62.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.18% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.67.