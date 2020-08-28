Will CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) is 84.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $13.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLSK stock was last observed hovering at around $11.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.11% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.88, the stock is -3.58% and 60.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing -14.68% at the moment leaves the stock 132.92% off its SMA200. CLSK registered 1.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 280.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.51.

The stock witnessed a 47.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 391.54%, and is -17.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.37% over the week and 15.10% over the month.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $169.24M and $10.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 918.56% and -29.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.60%).

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $2.14M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 125.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), with 5.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.97% while institutional investors hold 1.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.35M, and float is at 16.17M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 1.33% of the Float.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.