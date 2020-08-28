Will Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is 181.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.18 and a high of $78.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENPH stock was last observed hovering at around $75.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.8% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.56% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -26.62% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.44, the stock is 3.17% and 21.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 68.64% off its SMA200. ENPH registered 120.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.87.

The stock witnessed a 24.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.21%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has around 577 employees, a market worth around $9.25B and $721.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.66 and Fwd P/E is 44.08. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 327.47% and -6.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.00%).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $168.75M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 27.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Top Institutional Holders

336 institutions hold shares in Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), with 24.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.75% while institutional investors hold 71.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.60M, and float is at 114.96M with Short Float at 9.55%. Institutions hold 57.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.67 million shares valued at $507.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.47% of the ENPH Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.18 million shares valued at $484.17 million to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.54 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $453.87 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 5.80% of the shares totaling 7.31 million with a market value of $347.61 million.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McNeil Jeff, the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that McNeil Jeff sold 7,606 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $59.75 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading -16.07% down over the past 12 months. ABB Ltd (ABB) is 38.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.76% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.