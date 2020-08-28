Will The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is 8.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.99 and a high of $36.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The KHC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.0% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -15.87% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.76, the stock is -1.00% and 2.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 14.59% off its SMA200. KHC registered 38.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.02.

The stock witnessed a -2.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.08%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $42.85B and $25.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.88. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.89% and -4.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Kraft Heinz Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $6.21B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 119.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Top Institutional Holders

1,295 institutions hold shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), with 8.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 105.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.22B, and float is at 317.59M with Short Float at 4.47%. Institutions hold 105.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 325.63 million shares valued at $10.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 26.64% of the KHC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 57.05 million shares valued at $1.82 billion to account for 4.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 41.63 million shares representing 3.41% and valued at over $1.33 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 2.55% of the shares totaling 31.23 million with a market value of $995.83 million.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Van Damme Alexandre, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Van Damme Alexandre bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 18 at a price of $28.45 per share for a total of $7.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

The Kraft Heinz Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that LEMANN JORGE P (Director) bought a total of 3,496,503 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $28.60 per share for $100.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.52 million shares of the KHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, 3G Global Food Holdings LP (10% Owner) disposed off 25,068,657 shares at an average price of $28.44 for $712.95 million. The insider now directly holds 245,028,716 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -29.39% down over the past 12 months. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 5.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.69% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.