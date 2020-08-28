WW International Inc. (WW) And Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Among Headliners

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares are -35.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.62% or $1.54 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +154.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.47% down YTD and 3.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.55% and -4.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 12, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the WW stock is a Buy, while earlier, DA Davidson had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on June 16, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the WW stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.35. The forecasts give the WW International Inc. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.14% or -3.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.30% in the current quarter to $0.63, down from the $0.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.72, down -1.70% from $1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 88 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 54 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 729,893 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,179,282. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 475,084 and 1,045,639 in purchases and sales respectively.

WINFREY OPRAH, a Director at the company, sold 34,786 shares worth $1.05 million at $30.17 per share on Jun 16. The Director had earlier sold another 52,420 WW shares valued at $1.36 million on Jun 08. The shares were sold at $25.87 per share. WINFREY OPRAH (Director) sold 225,475 shares at $30.17 per share on Jun 16 for a total of $6.8 million while WINFREY OPRAH, (Director) sold 24,799 shares on Jun 10 for $0.63 million with each share fetching $25.27.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), on the other hand, is trading around $8.40 with a market cap of $543.40M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FLDM’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -48.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $29.78 million. This represented a -14.3% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $26.06 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.18 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $282.35 million from $290.22 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.43 million while total current assets were at $78.45 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$7.08 million, significantly higher than the -$25.14 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.76 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Fluidigm Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 255,401 shares. Insider sales totaled 44,148 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 883.61k shares after the latest sales, with 44.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.00% with a share float percentage of 70.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluidigm Corporation having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 6.0 million shares worth more than $24.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 8.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.86 million and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.