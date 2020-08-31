A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO), Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares are 47.08% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.20% or $0.47 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +263.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.97% down YTD and 26.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.56% and 35.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. recommended the FBIO stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 18, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the FBIO stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.78. The forecasts give the Fortress Biotech Inc. stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.11% or 24.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 29.60% in the current quarter to -$0.22, up from the -$0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.01, up 27.80% from -$0.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.51 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,104,195 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The PRESIDENT, CEO & CHAIRMAN had earlier bought another 1,123 FBIO shares valued at $2313.0 on Dec 01. The shares were bought at $2.06 per share.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), on the other hand, is trading around $8.76 with a market cap of $1.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.86% return.

Let us briefly look at the Service Properties Trust (SVC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SVC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $15000.0. This represented a 99.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $214.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $48.8 million, significantly lower than the $239.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.15 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Service Properties Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 45,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.00% with a share float percentage of 162.44M.