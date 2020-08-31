Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) turns bullish with gain of 4.83 points

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is 36.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $161.68 and a high of $292.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $284.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.83%.

Currently trading at $289.00, the stock is 10.05% and 16.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.68 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 33.49% off its SMA200. BABA registered 67.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $258.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $220.80.

The stock witnessed a 14.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.90%, and is 8.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 120535 employees, a market worth around $768.86B and $79.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.37 and Fwd P/E is 25.11. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.75% and -1.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analyst Forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.11 with sales reaching $22.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 52.30% in year-over-year returns.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

2,620 institutions hold shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), with 684.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.37% while institutional investors hold 65.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.70B, and float is at 1.85B with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 48.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 90.97 million shares valued at $19.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.39% of the BABA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 67.6 million shares valued at $14.58 billion to account for 2.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 63.76 million shares representing 2.38% and valued at over $13.75 billion, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 1.52% of the shares totaling 40.76 million with a market value of $8.79 billion.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 491.76% up over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 33.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.71% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 42.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.