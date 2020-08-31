Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), Conduent Incorporated (CNDT)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares are 292.47% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.25% or $0.23 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +484.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.93% down YTD and 312.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.35% and -41.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the BLNK stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.50. The forecasts give the Blink Charging Co. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 8.75% or -46.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.00% in the current quarter to -$0.09, up from the -$0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.39, up 159.50% from -$0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 153,074 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 120,287 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

LEVINE JACK, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $80000.0 at $8.00 per share on Aug 25. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 BLNK shares valued at $83000.0 on Aug 25. The shares were bought at $8.30 per share. LEVINE JACK (Director) bought 5,287 shares at $2.72 per share on Jun 25 for a total of $14380.0 while LEVINE JACK, (Director) bought 20,000 shares on Jun 23 for $55400.0 with each share fetching $2.77.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT), on the other hand, is trading around $3.61 with a market cap of $756.40M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNDT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -16.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $255.0 million. This represented a 74.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.02 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.25 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$4.94 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.33 billion from $4.39 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$118.0 million, significantly higher than the -$234.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$178.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Conduent Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 3,639,783 shares. Insider sales totaled 58,749 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.02M shares after the latest sales, with 40.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.10% with a share float percentage of 196.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conduent Incorporated having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 38.15 million shares worth more than $91.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Icahn, Carl, C. held 18.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.05 million and represent 7.13% of shares outstanding.