Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) shares are 6.02% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.26% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +257.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -1.35% down YTD and 56.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.06% and 37.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 29, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the HBM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, TD Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on August 12, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the HBM stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.40. The forecasts give the Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock a price target range of $5.67 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.03. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.4% or -45.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.77, up 8.50% from $0.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.09 for the next year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR), on the other hand, is trading around $1.22 with a market cap of $14.40M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TMBR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.34 million. This represented a 83.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $14.27 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.36 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.68 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.8 million from $1.43 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$5.08 million, significantly higher than the -$8.79 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.08 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.20% with a share float percentage of 3.99M.