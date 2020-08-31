Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) shares are -63.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.46% or $0.13 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +169.65% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.11% down YTD and -12.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.97% and -4.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 24, 2020, Citigroup recommended the OII stock is a Buy, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on August 07, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $5.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.62. The forecasts give the Oceaneering International Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.8% or -80.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.53, down -12.60% from -$0.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.34 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 519,669 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 55,823. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 21,204 in purchases and sales respectively.

BARRETT STEPHEN P, a Sr. V.P., Asset Integrity at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $23360.0 at $2.34 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 30,000 OII shares valued at $91500.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $3.05 per share. SILVA ERIC A (Sr. VP, Operations Support) bought 21,500 shares at $2.35 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $50506.0 while Lawrence David K, (Sr. V.P., Gen.Counsel and Sec.) bought 8,000 shares on Mar 13 for $26392.0 with each share fetching $3.30.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM), on the other hand, is trading around $1.69 with a market cap of $77.40M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NNDM’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.1 million. This represented a -1323.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.29 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.27 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $66.38 million from $22.76 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $9.86 million while total current assets were at $54.52 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano Dimension Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company.