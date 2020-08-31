Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Vs. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN): Which Is Riskier?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares are -61.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.86% or $0.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +278.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.63% down YTD and 44.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.36% and -2.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 28, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the GOL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on July 17, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the GOL stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.15. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.5.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -129.70% in the current quarter to -$0.65, up from the -$1.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.72, down -65.10% from -$0.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.21 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.37 for the next year.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.40 with a market cap of $54.80M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OCGN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$3.37 million. This represented a 7927.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $43000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.19 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.58 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $23.76 million from $12.31 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$7.77 million, significantly lower than the -$6.03 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$7.81 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Ocugen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.40% with a share float percentage of 121.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocugen Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the investment firm holding over 0.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.