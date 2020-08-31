Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Invitae Corporation (NVTA), Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) shares are 112.96% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.06% or $1.34 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +363.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.89% down YTD and 96.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.83% and 16.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 07, 2019, The Benchmark Company recommended the NVTA stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on July 01, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the NVTA stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.81. The forecasts give the Invitae Corporation stock a price target range of $37.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 7.79% or -1.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -84.30% in the current quarter to -$0.69, up from the -$0.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.43, up 17.90% from -$2.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.65 and -$0.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,446,991 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 462,373. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 814,800 and 171,262 in purchases and sales respectively.

WERNER ROBERT F., a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 1,740 shares worth $55847.0 at $32.10 per share on Aug 19. The Chief Commercial Officer had earlier sold another 21,345 NVTA shares valued at $0.69 million on Aug 19. The shares were sold at $32.10 per share. Guyer Shelly D (Chief Financial Officer) sold 18,956 shares at $32.10 per share on Aug 19 for a total of $0.61 million while Brida Thomas, (General Counsel) sold 12,416 shares on Aug 19 for $0.4 million with each share fetching $32.10.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM), on the other hand, is trading around $8.30 with a market cap of $1.34B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.52 and spell out a less modest performance – a -135.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SVM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$2.37 million. This represented a 105.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $46.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.09 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $554.32 million from $512.76 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $84.36 million while total current assets were at $190.95 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $30.14 million, significantly higher than the $19.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $21.48 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.80% with a share float percentage of 167.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silvercorp Metals Inc. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company.