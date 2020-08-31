Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD), BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares are -7.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.02% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +96.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.97% down YTD and 7.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.80% and -8.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 20, 2017, Maxim Group recommended the NXTD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 20, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the NXTD stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.42. The forecasts give the Nxt-ID Inc. stock a price target range of $0.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.35. The two limits represent an downside potential of -20.0% or -20.0%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 246,540 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.61 with a market cap of $35.38M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BKYI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.68 million. This represented a -446.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.31 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.75 million from $3.02 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $0.52 million while total current assets were at $2.29 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.97 million, significantly lower than the -$0.26 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at BIO-key International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 37,468 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 35.15M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.50% with a share float percentage of 52.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIO-key International Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company.