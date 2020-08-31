Here are the top Institutional holders of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is 429.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $212.31 and a high of $2295.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSLA stock was last observed hovering at around $2238.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -25.35% off its average median price target of $1475.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.46% off the consensus price target high of $2500.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -2444.14% lower than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2213.40, the stock is 28.19% and 49.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.92 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 164.59% off its SMA200. TSLA registered 898.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 197.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.61% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.71M.

The stock witnessed a 48.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 146.45%, and is 7.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has around 48016 employees, a market worth around $417.23B and $25.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1139.17 and Fwd P/E is 141.45. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 942.53% and -3.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is a “Hold”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tesla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.67 with sales reaching $8.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.00% in year-over-year returns.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Top Institutional Holders

1,319 institutions hold shares in Tesla Inc. (TSLA), with 38.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.51% while institutional investors hold 72.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.00M, and float is at 148.29M with Short Float at 8.30%. Institutions hold 57.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 11.77 million shares valued at $12.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.32% of the TSLA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 10.68 million shares valued at $11.53 billion to account for 5.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.85 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $9.56 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 7.72 million with a market value of $8.34 billion.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Insider Activity

A total of 151 insider transactions have happened at Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 92 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kirkhorn Zachary, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kirkhorn Zachary sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $1677.86 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11331.0 shares.

Tesla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Baglino Andrew D (SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng.) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $1445.25 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4022.0 shares of the TSLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Guillen Jerome M (President, Automotive) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $1450.21 for $4.35 million. The insider now directly holds 9,752 shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 2.62% up over the past 12 months. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is 9.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.