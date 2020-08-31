Here is a breakdown of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) stock performance

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is 86.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.43 and a high of $87.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMD stock was last observed hovering at around $83.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.75% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.71% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -850.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.55, the stock is 3.52% and 26.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.56 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 61.03% off its SMA200. AMD registered 172.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.81% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.06M.

The stock witnessed a 9.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.52%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $98.39B and $7.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 170.08 and Fwd P/E is 52.10. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 211.88% and -2.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $2.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.10% in year-over-year returns.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Top Institutional Holders

1,230 institutions hold shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), with 7.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 78.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 3.84%. Institutions hold 78.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 96.92 million shares valued at $5.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.26% of the AMD Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 81.42 million shares valued at $4.28 billion to account for 6.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 47.46 million shares representing 4.04% and valued at over $2.5 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 3.94% of the shares totaling 46.22 million with a market value of $2.43 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRASBY PAUL DARREN, the company’s SVP & CSO, President EMEA. SEC filings show that GRASBY PAUL DARREN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $86.99 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31988.0 shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Bergman Rick (EVP, Computing & Graphics) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $83.34 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75891.0 shares of the AMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, SMITH DARLA M (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 7,870 shares at an average price of $81.22 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 14,283 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 214.92% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 9.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.