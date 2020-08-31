Here is a breakdown of the Trevena Inc. (TRVN) stock performance

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) is 112.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $3.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 64.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.79, the stock is -19.57% and -8.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.22 million and changing 14.01% at the moment leaves the stock 60.68% off its SMA200. TRVN registered 109.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 152.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.48% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.09M.

The stock witnessed a -19.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.59%, and is 14.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.34% over the week and 16.95% over the month.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $233.90M and $0.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 289.13% and -51.36% from its 52-week high.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trevena Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3,222.60% year-over-year.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Trevena Inc. (TRVN), with 4.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.06% while institutional investors hold 21.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.63M, and float is at 130.44M with Short Float at 8.56%. Institutions hold 20.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.23 million shares valued at $6.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.22% of the TRVN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 3.81 million shares valued at $5.72 million to account for 2.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.66 million shares representing 2.78% and valued at over $5.49 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.82% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $3.59 million.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Trevena Inc. (TRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) that is trading 30.60% up over the past 12 months. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is -47.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.