Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) And 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Saying Scary Stuff?

Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares are 15.73% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.81% or $2.35 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +342.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -1.37% down YTD and 70.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 27.21% and 31.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 27, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the HIBB stock is a Positive, while earlier, BofA Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $32.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.50. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -10.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 156.50% in the current quarter to $0.3, down from the $0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.36, up 5.20% from $2.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.45 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 71,794 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 41,938. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,384 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Flur Dorlisa K, a Director at the company, bought 500 shares worth $4825.0 at $9.65 per share on Apr 03. The Interim Chief Financial Office had earlier bought another 5,000 HIBB shares valued at $47250.0 on Apr 03. The shares were bought at $9.45 per share. Benck David Mitchell (SVP-GENERAL COUNSEL) bought 5,300 shares at $9.45 per share on Apr 03 for a total of $50085.0 while QUINN WILLIAM G, (SVP DIGITAL COMMERCE) bought 4,956 shares on Apr 02 for $48794.0 with each share fetching $9.85.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), on the other hand, is trading around $5.41 with a market cap of $635.62M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DDD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -12.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $69.93 million. This represented a 37.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $112.06 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.33 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $751.21 million from $783.71 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$21.02 million, significantly lower than the $3.55 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$28.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at 3D Systems Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 593,834 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,877 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.04M shares after the latest sales, with 22.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.10% with a share float percentage of 117.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 3D Systems Corporation having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company.