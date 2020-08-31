ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) And Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Saying Scary Stuff?

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares are -26.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.53% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +91.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.10% down YTD and -23.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.19% and -14.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 13, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the IMGN stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 17, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the IMGN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.74. The forecasts give the ImmunoGen Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.83% or 6.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.60% in the current quarter to -$0.18, down from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.69, down -23.60% from -$0.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and -$0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 40,048 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 135,902. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 16,464 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ryll Thomas, a SVP, Technical Operations at the company, sold 16,790 shares worth $83782.0 at $4.99 per share on Feb 24. The V.P.-Fin., Prin. Acctg. Off. had earlier sold another 5,448 IMGN shares valued at $18687.0 on Apr 02. The shares were sold at $3.43 per share. Berkenblit Anna (SVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold 25,803 shares at $4.99 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $0.13 million while Enyedy Mark J, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 55,222 shares on Feb 24 for $0.28 million with each share fetching $4.99.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG), on the other hand, is trading around $49.96 with a market cap of $2.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $46.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -7.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Big Lots Inc. (BIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BIG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $496.71 million. This represented a 65.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.44 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.26 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Oct 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.32 billion from $3.19 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $146.12 million, significantly higher than the $57.44 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $117.19 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at Big Lots Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 1,060,853 shares. Insider sales totaled 134,792 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 856.19k shares after the latest sales, with -829.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 38.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Big Lots Inc. having a total of 292 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.29 million shares worth more than $264.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $192.37 million and represent 11.68% of shares outstanding.