Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) turns bullish with gain of 0.25 points

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) is 265.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $33.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The INO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.5% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -50.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.06, the stock is -24.95% and -41.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.75 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 16.70% off its SMA200. INO registered 445.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 174.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.23% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.6M.

The stock witnessed a -41.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.84%, and is -14.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.89% over the week and 9.55% over the month.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $2.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.93. Distance from 52-week low is 529.77% and -64.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-137.90%).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $3.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 130.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 252.20% in year-over-year returns.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Top Institutional Holders

163 institutions hold shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), with 4.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.69% while institutional investors hold 30.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.52M, and float is at 164.19M with Short Float at 28.80%. Institutions hold 29.41% of the Float.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Humeau Laurent, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Humeau Laurent sold 19,467 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $19.06 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43966.0 shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 30 that Kim Jong Joseph (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 30 and was made at $21.13 per share for $2.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.19 million shares of the INO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, KIES PETER (CFO) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $24.95 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 119,290 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 19.81% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 7.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.