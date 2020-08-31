Investing action plan for Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) And TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT)

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares are -41.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.56% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +71.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.86% down YTD and -2.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.10% and 2.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 23, 2017, H.C. Wainwright recommended the ATRS stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on October 23, 2017. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the ATRS stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.75. The forecasts give the Antares Pharma Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.63% or 38.89%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, up 13.80% from -$0.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,254,320 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,364,116. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 858,059 and 210,198 in purchases and sales respectively.

SAMSON MARVIN, a Director at the company, sold 99,944 shares worth $0.46 million at $4.59 per share on Jan 02. The Director had earlier sold another 56 ATRS shares valued at $252.0 on Jan 10. The shares were sold at $4.50 per share. SAMSON MARVIN (Director) sold 150,000 shares at $4.71 per share on Dec 23 for a total of $0.71 million while APPLE ROBERT F, (President & CEO) sold 58,524 shares on Dec 10 for $0.28 million with each share fetching $4.76.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT), on the other hand, is trading around $0.23 with a market cap of $15.88M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TAT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -53.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.29 million. This represented a 95.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2016), the total assets figure advanced to $94.69 million from $103.21 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $10.26 million, significantly lower than the $10.62 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.63 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 5,158,202 shares. Insider sales totaled 49,300 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 37.57M shares after the latest sales, with 1.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 14.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.70% with a share float percentage of 32.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company.