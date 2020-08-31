Investing action plan for Lemonade Inc. (LMND) And Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) shares are -16.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.36% or -$0.21 lower in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.36% and -10.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 27, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the LMND stock is a Perform, while earlier, William Blair had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Perform on July 27, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the LMND stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $58.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.00. The forecasts give the Lemonade Inc. stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.59% or -29.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.84 and -$0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 24,600,878 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,600,878 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC), on the other hand, is trading around $0.67 with a market cap of $89.66M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $Healthcare per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Biocept Inc. (BIOC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BIOC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.35 million. This represented a -482.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.92 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Name, the total assets figure advanced to $33.02 million from $29.81 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$11.97 million, significantly higher than the -$11.97 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$12.01 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Biocept Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,160 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of Biolase, Inc. shares after the latest sales, with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.00% with a share float percentage of 124.91M.