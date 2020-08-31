Investors have great interest in Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares are -89.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.23% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +287.68% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -89.69% down YTD and 56.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.46% and 4.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the BORR stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.94. The forecasts give the Borr Drilling Limited stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.55. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.5% or -70.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -118.40% in the current quarter to -$0.32, up from the -$0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.61, up 7.10% from -$2.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.3 and -$0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.86 for the next year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN), on the other hand, is trading around $1.97 with a market cap of $294.50M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canaan Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 0.8 million shares worth more than $1.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 0.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CSat Investment Advisory, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 0.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.78 million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.