Investors have great interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS), Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares are -35.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.52% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -67.25% down YTD and -23.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.68% and -24.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 05, 2018, Leerink Partners recommended the RGLS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, B. Riley FBR Inc. had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 28, 2018. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the RGLS stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.57. The forecasts give the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $1.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.0% or -14.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -109.10% in the current quarter to -$0.21, up from the -$0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.73, down -26.50% from -$1.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,072,260 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 44,008. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 5,117 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hagan Joseph P, a President and CEO at the company, sold 4,245 shares worth $2568.0 at $0.60 per share on Aug 14. The Sr. VP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 872 RGLS shares valued at $528.0 on Aug 14. The shares were sold at $0.61 per share. Hagan Joseph P (President and CEO) sold 4,426 shares at $0.63 per share on May 15 for a total of $2774.0 while Aker Christopher Ray, (Sr. VP & General Counsel) sold 909 shares on May 15 for $570.0 with each share fetching $0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), on the other hand, is trading around $31.68 with a market cap of $4.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IOVA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$63.02 million. This represented a 199.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $63.63 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.47 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $817.57 million from $288.3 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $611.26 million while total current assets were at $782.65 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$101.93 million, significantly lower than the -$62.88 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$107.54 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 944.56k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 101.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. having a total of 286 institutions that hold shares in the company.