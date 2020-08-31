Is there a cornucopia of returns in Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) And Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) shares are -25.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.66% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +51.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.88% down YTD and 15.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.97% and 16.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 21, 2020, Citigroup recommended the CRK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on August 13, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the CRK stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.59. The forecasts give the Comstock Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.85% or -2.17%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.19, up 26.10% from $0.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 511,492 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 19,921,209. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 371,492 and 19,878,907 in purchases and sales respectively.

BURNS ROLAND O, a President & CFO at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $0.12 million at $4.74 per share on May 14. The Director had earlier sold another 9,842,500 CRK shares valued at $55.12 million on Aug 19. The shares were sold at $5.60 per share. ALLISON M JAY (Chairman & CEO) bought 40,000 shares at $4.75 per share on May 14 for a total of $0.19 million while TURNER JIM L, (Director) bought 75,000 shares on May 14 for $0.35 million with each share fetching $4.73.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.23 with a market cap of $686.92M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VXRT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$8.53 million. This represented a 1730.21% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.52 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.12 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $64.19 million from $52.56 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.73 million, significantly higher than the -$4.97 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.74 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Vaxart Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 20,928,269 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,622,053 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.32M shares after the latest sales, with -95.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.80% with a share float percentage of 108.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxart Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.37 million shares worth more than $29.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.41 million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.