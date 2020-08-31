Is there a cornucopia of returns in Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) And Moderna Inc. (MRNA)

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares are 10.77% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.11% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +425.12% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.09% down YTD and 37.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.04% and -10.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2018, Morgan Stanley recommended the XELA stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 16, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the XELA stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.45. The forecasts give the Exela Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $1.55 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.55. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.97% or 70.97%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -60.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.81, down -16.20% from -$3.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.21 and -$0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,370,811 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 105,906. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 28,647,136 XELA shares valued at $2.86 million on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $0.10 per share.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), on the other hand, is trading around $67.49 with a market cap of $26.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $91.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Moderna Inc. (MRNA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MRNA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$122.13 million. This represented a 284.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $66.35 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.31 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.49 billion from $2.07 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $955.38 million while total current assets were at $2.8 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$130.07 million, significantly higher than the -$252.85 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$154.92 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 481 times at Moderna Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 65 times and accounting for 2,367,596 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,794,469 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 416 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -351.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 94.47M shares after the latest sales, with -3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.60% with a share float percentage of 315.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moderna Inc. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 39.87 million shares worth more than $2.56 billion. As of Jun 29, 2020, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 10.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 37.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.41 billion and represent 9.51% of shares outstanding.