It makes sense to watch Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) And BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) shares are -27.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.48% or $1.65 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +98.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.10% down YTD and -26.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.35% and -3.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 25, 2020, Goldman recommended the PASG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on August 14, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the PASG stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.02. The forecasts give the Passage Bio Inc. stock a price target range of $32.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.71% or 35.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.63 and -$0.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 25,564,499 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.32 with a market cap of $29.45M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BIOL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -65.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.92 million. This represented a -101.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.12 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $27.76 million from $24.53 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$9.34 million, significantly lower than the -$6.63 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$9.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at BIOLASE Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,770,312 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 24.91M shares after the latest sales, with -20.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 27.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.60% with a share float percentage of 83.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIOLASE Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company.