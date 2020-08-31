Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is -33.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.42 and a high of $22.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.35% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -1.29% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.18, the stock is -0.35% and -2.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.84 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -17.01% off its SMA200. KMI registered -30.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.96M.

The stock witnessed a -0.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.08%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has around 11086 employees, a market worth around $31.37B and $12.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 202.57 and Fwd P/E is 15.15. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.53% and -37.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $2.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Top Institutional Holders

1,479 institutions hold shares in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), with 311.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.77% while institutional investors hold 74.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.26B, and float is at 1.95B with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 64.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 169.65 million shares valued at $2.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.50% of the KMI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 150.99 million shares valued at $2.29 billion to account for 6.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 111.88 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $1.7 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.84% of the shares totaling 64.32 million with a market value of $975.8 million.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KINDER RICHARD D, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that KINDER RICHARD D bought 373,233 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $14.09 per share for a total of $5.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 245.21 million shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that WAUGHTAL PERRY M (Director) sold a total of 59,593 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $13.97 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the KMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, KINDER RICHARD D (Executive Chairman) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $14.14 for $4.24 million. The insider now directly holds 244,839,120 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading -40.54% down over the past 12 months.