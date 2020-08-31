Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) is -14.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDGS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $158.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.07% off the consensus price target high of $158.61 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.07% higher than the price target low of $158.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.48, the stock is -3.46% and -8.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.75 million and changing 8.03% at the moment leaves the stock -16.93% off its SMA200. MDGS registered -27.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.21k.

The stock witnessed a -8.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.09%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.25% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $11.34M and $0.27M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 78.31% and -71.26% from its 52-week high.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medigus Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), with 478.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 11.57% while institutional investors hold 41.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.66M, and float is at 2.41M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 37.13% of the Float.