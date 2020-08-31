New Big Money Means Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is -48.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.11% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 4.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.38, the stock is -1.94% and -8.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.36 million and changing 3.93% at the moment leaves the stock -24.02% off its SMA200. ABEV registered -45.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.16% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.75M.

The stock witnessed a -16.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.42%, and is 2.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.52 and Fwd P/E is 18.31. Distance from 52-week low is 25.26% and -49.85% from its 52-week high.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $2.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Top Institutional Holders

424 institutions hold shares in Ambev S.A. (ABEV), with institutional investors hold 8.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.73B, and float is at 4.39B with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 8.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 209.03 million shares valued at $551.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.30% of the ABEV Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 198.61 million shares valued at $524.32 million to account for 15.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westwood Global Investments, LLC which holds 71.35 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $188.38 million, while Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 56.76 million with a market value of $149.84 million.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) that is trading 101.33% up over the past 12 months. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is -37.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.