NIO Limited (NIO) up 360.20% since start of the year

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) is 360.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $20.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $19.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38% off its average median price target of $108.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.37% off the consensus price target high of $159.01 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 38.48% higher than the price target low of $30.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.50, the stock is 27.23% and 50.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 154.13 million and changing -6.94% at the moment leaves the stock 224.75% off its SMA200. NIO registered 549.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 350.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.93.

The stock witnessed a 51.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 334.27%, and is 31.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.56% over the week and 7.76% over the month.

NIO Limited (NIO) has around 7442 employees, a market worth around $23.55B and $1.42B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1454.62% and -11.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-505.70%).

NIO Limited (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIO Limited (NIO) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIO Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $614.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 90.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 134.30% in year-over-year returns.

NIO Limited (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in NIO Limited (NIO), with 9.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 42.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.05B, and float is at 766.55M with Short Float at 14.41%. Institutions hold 42.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 97.78 million shares valued at $754.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 61.11% of the NIO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 42.7 million shares valued at $329.61 million to account for 26.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 28.59 million shares representing 17.87% and valued at over $220.68 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 11.90% of the shares totaling 19.03 million with a market value of $146.95 million.