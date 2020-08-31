Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NSYS Stock Is Going Next

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) is 4.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $7.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The NSYS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12%.

Currently trading at $5.08, the stock is 14.26% and 15.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.74 million and changing 28.28% at the moment leaves the stock 24.85% off its SMA200. NSYS registered 48.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.93.

The stock witnessed a 14.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.56%, and is 18.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.79% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) has around 687 employees, a market worth around $10.52M and $114.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.24. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.59% and -31.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Nortech Systems Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -849.30% this year.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.35% while institutional investors hold 6.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.66M, and float is at 1.17M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 2.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 46959.0 shares valued at $0.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.77% of the NSYS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. with 26726.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 1.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 1407.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $6036.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 200.0 with a market value of $858.0.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading -30.56% down over the past 12 months. Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) is 63.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -86.36% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3280.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.39.