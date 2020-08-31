Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) makes 0.23% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) is -81.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $4.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The OAS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -11.35% and -17.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.77 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -56.30% off its SMA200. OAS registered -81.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6866 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7663.

The stock witnessed a -11.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.52%, and is 0.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 7.65% over the month.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) has around 609 employees, a market worth around $192.73M and $1.52B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 151.83% and -87.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) is a “Underweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $250.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -274.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -42.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.20% in year-over-year returns.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Top Institutional Holders

270 institutions hold shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS), with 6.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 105.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 317.63M, and float is at 295.02M with Short Float at 23.98%. Institutions hold 103.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 28.18 million shares valued at $21.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.77% of the OAS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.52 million shares valued at $19.14 million to account for 7.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Encap Energy Capital Fund VIII, L.P. which holds 20.41 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $15.31 million, while Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. holds 2.84% of the shares totaling 9.12 million with a market value of $6.84 million.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading -41.47% down over the past 12 months. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is -62.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.27% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 65.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.66.