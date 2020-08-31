Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) on Track to Reach $16.00 in a Year

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is -68.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $48.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The OXY stock was last observed hovering at around $13.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.23% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -87.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.13, the stock is -9.68% and -19.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.98 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -47.40% off its SMA200. OXY registered -69.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.81.

The stock witnessed a -16.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.92%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $12.13B and $21.68B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.89% and -73.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.77 with sales reaching $4.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.50% in year-over-year returns.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Top Institutional Holders

1,269 institutions hold shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), with 1.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 84.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 930.14M, and float is at 927.61M with Short Float at 4.80%. Institutions hold 84.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 139.14 million shares valued at $2.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.96% of the OXY Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 116.56 million shares valued at $2.13 billion to account for 12.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Icahn, Carl, C. which holds 99.71 million shares representing 10.72% and valued at over $1.82 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.82% of the shares totaling 63.46 million with a market value of $1.16 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KLESSE WILLIAM R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $13.43 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Brown Oscar K (Former Senior Vice President) sold a total of 11,839 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $23.97 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the OXY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Brown Oscar K (Former Senior Vice President) disposed off 52,066 shares at an average price of $19.42 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 46,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -31.74% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -40.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.14% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 48.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.