Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is -46.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.01 and a high of $16.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.43% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.50, the stock is -0.65% and -1.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.36 million and changing 3.91% at the moment leaves the stock -18.16% off its SMA200. PBR registered -36.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.22.

The stock witnessed a -6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.83%, and is 3.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has around 57983 employees, a market worth around $52.55B and $51.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.03. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.97% and -49.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $13.65B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.60% in year-over-year returns.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Top Institutional Holders

480 institutions hold shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), with 3.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 14.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.52B, and float is at 4.19B with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 14.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 63.55 million shares valued at $525.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.40% of the PBR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 57.31 million shares valued at $473.98 million to account for 3.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 51.79 million shares representing 3.59% and valued at over $428.34 million, while Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 40.87 million with a market value of $337.97 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is trading -35.84% down over the past 12 months. Hess Corporation (HES) is -24.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.34% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.52.