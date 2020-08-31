Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is -3.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.88 and a high of $40.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFE stock was last observed hovering at around $37.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.47% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -8.31% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.91, the stock is -1.13% and 4.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.97 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 3.72% off its SMA200. PFE registered 7.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.90% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.47M.

The stock witnessed a -2.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.91%, and is -2.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has around 88300 employees, a market worth around $210.38B and $49.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.43 and Fwd P/E is 11.35. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.98% and -7.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pfizer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $12.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Top Institutional Holders

3,140 institutions hold shares in Pfizer Inc. (PFE), with 2.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 72.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.55B, and float is at 5.55B with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 72.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 456.89 million shares valued at $14.94 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the PFE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 427.53 million shares valued at $13.98 billion to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 298.9 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $9.77 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 250.85 million with a market value of $8.2 billion.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Pfizer Inc. (PFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BLAYLOCK RONALD E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLAYLOCK RONALD E bought 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $38.55 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13000.0 shares.

Pfizer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that DAMICO JENNIFER B. (SVP & Controller) sold a total of 2,181 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $36.13 per share for $78800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7542.0 shares of the PFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Dolsten Mikael (President R&D) disposed off 95,353 shares at an average price of $37.78 for $3.6 million. The insider now directly holds 174,918 shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 31.26% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 19.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.