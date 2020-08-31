Positives for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) as stock gains in recent trading

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is 57.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $31.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $28.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $33.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.16% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -8.15% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.20, the stock is 1.57% and 5.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.34 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 30.39% off its SMA200. GOLD registered 51.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.96% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.75M.

The stock witnessed a 3.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.84%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 22100 employees, a market worth around $50.78B and $11.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.67 and Fwd P/E is 22.62. Profit margin for the company is 39.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.83% and -6.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $3.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 270.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.30% in year-over-year returns.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

997 institutions hold shares in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), with 25.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 71.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 70.71% of the Float.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading 32.56% up over the past 12 months. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 47.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.