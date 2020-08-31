Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) And Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) Among Headliners

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares are -11.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.72% or $0.4 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +90.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.39% down YTD and -10.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.91% and -13.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, Northland Capital recommended the PSTG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Hold on June 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $15.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.74. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.35.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.14, up 0.50% from $0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,004,118 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,672,549. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 99,274 and 429,503 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dietzen Scott, a Director at the company, sold 179,914 shares worth $3.24 million at $18.02 per share on Jul 22. The Director had earlier sold another 9,454 PSTG shares valued at $0.17 million on Jul 23. The shares were sold at $18.00 per share. Dietzen Scott (Director) sold 166,595 shares at $18.02 per share on Jul 21 for a total of $3.0 million while Dietzen Scott, (Director) sold 14,037 shares on May 29 for $0.25 million with each share fetching $18.02.

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.80 with a market cap of $4.10M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APEX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -72.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$9.01 million. This represented a 323.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.33 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.44 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $79.64 million from $82.92 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $0.11 million, significantly higher than the -$2.94 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $75000.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Apex Global Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 58,548 shares. Insider sales totaled 293,837 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 889.56k shares after the latest sales, with 7.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.00% with a share float percentage of 4.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apex Global Brands Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company.