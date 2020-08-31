SIRI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Now

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is -16.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $7.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The SIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.53% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -25.47% lower than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.96, the stock is 0.58% and 1.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.72 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -3.59% off its SMA200. SIRI registered -4.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.80.

The stock witnessed a 1.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.08%, and is 2.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has around 4534 employees, a market worth around $25.61B and $7.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.14 and Fwd P/E is 22.41. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.01% and -19.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $1.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Top Institutional Holders

809 institutions hold shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), with 3.18B shares held by insiders accounting for 73.32% while institutional investors hold 67.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.37B, and float is at 1.13B with Short Float at 14.14%. Institutions hold 17.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 127.14 million shares valued at $746.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.93% of the SIRI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 66.76 million shares valued at $391.91 million to account for 1.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 50.0 million shares representing 1.15% and valued at over $293.5 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 1.12% of the shares totaling 48.69 million with a market value of $285.8 million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAFFEI GREGORY B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MAFFEI GREGORY B sold 84,750 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $5.60 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that HARTENSTEIN EDDY W (Director) sold a total of 88,609 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $7.22 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64752.0 shares of the SIRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, HOLDEN JAMES P (Director) disposed off 44,313 shares at an average price of $7.21 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 228,914 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Urban One Inc. (UONE) that is 93.81% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.4% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 171.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.8.