Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) Vs. Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO): Updated Outlook

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) shares are 27.46% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.22% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.00% down YTD and 26.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.80% and -5.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,490,407. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,490,407 in purchases and sales respectively.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 53,586 shares worth $0.58 million at $10.82 per share on Jul 07. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 755,918 SPAQ shares valued at $8.11 million on Jul 08. The shares were sold at $10.73 per share. GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold 50,000 shares at $11.04 per share on Jul 06 for a total of $0.55 million while GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, (10% Owner) sold 106,061 shares on Jul 06 for $1.17 million with each share fetching $10.99.

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO), on the other hand, is trading around $13.87 with a market cap of $1.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TBIO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$36.63 million. This represented a 324.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $16.32 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.58 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $454.28 million from $305.24 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $20.03 million while total current assets were at $316.22 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$51.49 million, significantly lower than the -$41.45 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$55.94 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Translate Bio Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 500,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,078,945 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.43M shares after the latest sales, with -33.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.90% with a share float percentage of 47.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Translate Bio Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 18.04 million shares worth more than $323.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 24.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.33 million and represent 10.55% of shares outstanding.