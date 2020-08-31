Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO), Savara Inc. (SVRA)

Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares are 430.57% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.72% or -$3.72 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +608.74% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.36% down YTD and 124.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.27% and 7.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 07, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the LVGO stock is a Hold, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on August 24, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the LVGO stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $132.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $127.41. The forecasts give the Livongo Health Inc. stock a price target range of $170.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.79% or -141.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1,000.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.22, up 110.60% from -$0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 85 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,081,362 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 19,946,910. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 154,177 and 2,201,691 in purchases and sales respectively.

BURKE ZANE M, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 2,062 shares worth $0.27 million at $132.53 per share on Aug 26. The President had earlier sold another 8,598 LVGO shares valued at $1.14 million on Aug 26. The shares were sold at $132.53 per share. TULLMAN GLEN (Executive Chairman) sold 2,322 shares at $132.53 per share on Aug 26 for a total of $0.31 million while Pursley James, (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 738 shares on Aug 26 for $97807.0 with each share fetching $132.53.

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), on the other hand, is trading around $1.42 with a market cap of $75.80M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Savara Inc. (SVRA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SVRA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.21 million. This represented a 97.77% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.26 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.16 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $115.15 million from $119.97 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $52.49 million while total current assets were at $102.56 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$20.83 million, significantly higher than the -$23.76 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$20.86 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Savara Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.51M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.10% with a share float percentage of 45.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Savara Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 5.13 million shares worth more than $12.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC held 9.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Farallon Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 4.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.13 million and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.