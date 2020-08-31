Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH), LendingClub Corporation (LC)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares are 89.17% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.68% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +272.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.75% down YTD and 30.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.53% and -7.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Lake Street recommended the SPWH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Lake Street had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on July 07, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SPWH stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.70. The forecasts give the Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 15.61% or -16.85%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 114.30% in the current quarter to $0.29, up from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.88, up 23.80% from $0.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 177,298 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 61,334. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 37,812 and 32,434 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hickey Gregory P, a Director at the company, sold 25,114 shares worth $0.31 million at $12.41 per share on Jun 08. The Director had earlier sold another 7,320 SPWH shares valued at $99032.0 on Jun 29. The shares were sold at $13.53 per share. Graham Kent Vernon (Director) sold 15,000 shares at $6.04 per share on Apr 07 for a total of $90641.0 while Graham Kent Vernon, (Director) sold 10,000 shares on Apr 06 for $58500.0 with each share fetching $5.85.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC), on the other hand, is trading around $5.54 with a market cap of $390.51M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the LendingClub Corporation (LC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -17.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $27.45 million. This represented a 54.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $60.56 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.12 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$54.37 million, significantly lower than the $46.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$73.95 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 92 times at LendingClub Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 49 times and accounting for 497,940 shares. Insider sales totaled 155,358 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 43 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.11M shares after the latest sales, with 54.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.90% with a share float percentage of 68.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LendingClub Corporation having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company.