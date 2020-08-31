Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are 236.33% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.64% or $1.28 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +589.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.88% down YTD and 262.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.48% and 79.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 06, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the APPS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Ladenburg Thalmann had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on August 06, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the APPS stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.43. The forecasts give the Digital Turbine Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 4.08% or -14.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 44.40% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.46, up 76.10% from $0.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 406,097 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 78,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 275,657 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

GYANI MOHAN S, a Director at the company, bought 6,000 shares worth $24780.0 at $4.13 per share on Mar 17. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 APPS shares valued at $21100.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $4.22 per share. DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $4.26 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $21300.0 while DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 09 for $30100.0 with each share fetching $6.02.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.45 with a market cap of $62.75M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $Healthcare per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AUMN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -96.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.5 million. This represented a -185.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.22 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Name, the total assets figure advanced to $11.41 million from $10.23 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$6.11 million, significantly lower than the -$1.78 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Golden Minerals Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 132,998 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of AUCTION MILLS INC shares after the latest sales, with AURYN MINING CORPORATION net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.40% with a share float percentage of 105.60M.