The incline in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is -41.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.11 and a high of $75.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The XOM stock was last observed hovering at around $39.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.16% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -9.97% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.69, the stock is -4.34% and -6.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.4 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -21.49% off its SMA200. XOM registered -40.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.99% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.7M.

The stock witnessed a -2.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.08%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has around 74900 employees, a market worth around $168.03B and $213.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.02 and Fwd P/E is 27.47. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.14% and -45.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $47.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.30% in year-over-year returns.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Top Institutional Holders

3,152 institutions hold shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), with 3.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 56.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.27B, and float is at 4.23B with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 56.77% of the Float.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Swiger Andrew P, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Swiger Andrew P bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $33.80 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

Exxon Mobil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Duffin Neil W (Vice President) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $36.41 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the XOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, WELDON WILLIAM C (Director) acquired 4,591 shares at an average price of $43.56 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 35,538 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -36.70% down over the past 12 months. TOTAL SE (TOT) is -19.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.