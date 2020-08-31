The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Matador Resources Company (MTDR), Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) shares are -44.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.81% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +799.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.66% down YTD and 21.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.28% and 11.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 22, 2020, Cowen recommended the MTDR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on July 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $9.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.92. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.28.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 81.20% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the $0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.13, down -4.60% from $1.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 873,267 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 100,856. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 78,078 and 2,744 in purchases and sales respectively.

PARKER TIMOTHY E., a Director at the company, bought 1,600 shares worth $15360.0 at $9.60 per share on Aug 18. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 MTDR shares valued at $9810.0 on Aug 20. The shares were bought at $9.81 per share. Baty Robert Gaines (Director) bought 1,120 shares at $9.00 per share on Aug 06 for a total of $10080.0 while Ehrman Monika U, (Director) bought 1,200 shares on May 22 for $9948.0 with each share fetching $8.29.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL), on the other hand, is trading around $1.01 with a market cap of $349.80M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GPL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -19.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.94 million. This represented a 89.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $67.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $253.44 million from $238.59 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $31.26 million, significantly higher than the -$14.01 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.9 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.10% with a share float percentage of 350.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Great Panther Mining Limited having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company.