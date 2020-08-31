These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) shares are 163.63% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.42% or -$5.75 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +324.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -6.61% down YTD and 38.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.72% and 8.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 29, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the BILL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 28, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BILL stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $100.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $93.22. The forecasts give the Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $96.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.41% or -4.49%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.29, up 17.20% from -$0.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 122 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 53,286,079 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 20,813,505. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 476,258 and 4,251,145 in purchases and sales respectively.

Aji Rajesh A., a General Counsel & CCO at the company, sold 6,000 shares worth $0.56 million at $93.29 per share on Aug 18. The SVP of Products had earlier sold another 22,500 BILL shares valued at $2.3 million on Aug 26. The shares were sold at $102.31 per share. Lacerte Rene A. (President and CEO) sold 10,000 shares at $86.14 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $0.86 million while Aji Rajesh A., (General Counsel & CCO) sold 6,000 shares on Aug 04 for $0.58 million with each share fetching $96.62.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.78 with a market cap of $546.21M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HLX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $7.06 million. This represented a 96.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $199.15 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.48 billion from $2.51 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.04 million, significantly lower than the $32.56 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$11.54 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 272,758 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,646 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.02M shares after the latest sales, with -4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.40% with a share float percentage of 141.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company.