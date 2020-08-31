This Could Be A Brutal Week For Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares are 91.04% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.07% or $0.15 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +346.51% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.11% down YTD and 61.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.90% and -6.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 28, 2016, Maxim Group recommended the VUZI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Alliance Global Partners had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 11, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the VUZI stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.17. The forecasts give the Vuzix Corporation stock a price target range of $6.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.92% or 36.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to -$0.13, up from the -$0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.56, up 73.60% from -$0.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 475,306 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 45,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), on the other hand, is trading around $2.74 with a market cap of $237.50M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADMA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11.91 million. This represented a -52.94% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.79 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.23 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Name, the total assets figure advanced to $191.54 million from $210.52 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$45.93 million, significantly lower than the -$32.91 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$52.17 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at ADMA Biologics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 534,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.90% with a share float percentage of 62.75M.