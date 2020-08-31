Top attractive stock of the week – General Electric Company (GE)

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is -40.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.48 and a high of $13.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The GE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -32.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.61, the stock is 2.58% and -1.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58.96 million and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -24.17% off its SMA200. GE registered -18.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.93% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.98M.

The stock witnessed a 5.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.22%, and is 4.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

General Electric Company (GE) has around 205000 employees, a market worth around $56.72B and $87.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.35 and Fwd P/E is 18.99. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.62% and -50.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

General Electric Company (GE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Electric Company (GE) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $18.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.80% in year-over-year returns.

General Electric Company (GE) Top Institutional Holders

2,248 institutions hold shares in General Electric Company (GE), with 11.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 63.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.75B, and float is at 8.73B with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 63.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 776.98 million shares valued at $5.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.88% of the GE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 670.11 million shares valued at $4.58 billion to account for 7.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 564.19 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $3.85 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.23% of the shares totaling 457.82 million with a market value of $3.13 billion.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at General Electric Company (GE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARDEN EDWARD P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARDEN EDWARD P sold 11,586,206 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $6.22 per share for a total of $72.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32.13 million shares.

General Electric Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that GARDEN EDWARD P (Director) sold a total of 10,761,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $6.16 per share for $66.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43.72 million shares of the GE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, GARDEN EDWARD P (Director) disposed off 1,542,820 shares at an average price of $6.18 for $9.53 million. The insider now directly holds 54,479,379 shares of General Electric Company (GE).

General Electric Company (GE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is 7.07% higher over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 48.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.