Unsafe At Current Price? – Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) shares are -56.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.88% or $0.29 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +193.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.04% down YTD and -4.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.29% and 0.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 03, 2020, B. Riley FBR recommended the LADR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on May 06, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the LADR stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.42. The forecasts give the Ladder Capital Corp stock a price target range of $11.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.43% or 8.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 300.00% in the current quarter to $0.11, down from the $0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.6, down -22.50% from $1.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 7,371,749 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,398,498. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,638,378 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA), on the other hand, is trading around $2.52 with a market cap of $146.49M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XSPA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $9.63 million. This represented a -6632.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.14 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.51 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$9.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $58.16 million from $29.19 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$11.72 million, significantly lower than the $0.24 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$13.06 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.90% with a share float percentage of 56.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XpresSpa Group Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company.