Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is -3.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.84 and a high of $62.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The VZ stock was last observed hovering at around $59.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.34% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -9.74% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.26, the stock is 1.06% and 4.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.86 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 3.14% off its SMA200. VZ registered 2.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.28.

The stock witnessed a 3.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.24%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.93% over the week and 1.12% over the month.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has around 135300 employees, a market worth around $255.04B and $129.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.82 and Fwd P/E is 12.01. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.33% and -4.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verizon Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $31.69B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Top Institutional Holders

3,222 institutions hold shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 68.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.14B, and float is at 4.14B with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 68.43% of the Float.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Skiadas Anthony T, the company’s SVP & Controller. SEC filings show that Skiadas Anthony T sold 10,744 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $57.10 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26201.0 shares.

Verizon Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Dunne Ronan (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Consumer) bought a total of 18,839 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $53.47 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33956.0 shares of the VZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Skiadas Anthony T (SVP & Controller) disposed off 10,775 shares at an average price of $57.65 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 30,775 shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading -6.50% down over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 37.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.14% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.43.